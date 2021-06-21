Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Belarus reports 475 new COVID-19 cases, 267 recoveries in past 24h

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 June 2021, 20:36
Belarus reports 475 new COVID-19 cases, 267 recoveries in past 24h

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus confirmed 475 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 267 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 411,153 cases. A total of 404,025 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

As many as 3,053 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.

All in all, Belarus performed 6,655,621 tests, including 10,518 tests in the past 24 hours, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


Belarus   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region