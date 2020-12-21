Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Belarus reports 1,944 new COVID-19 cases, 2,282 recoveries in past 24 hours

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 December 2020, 14:28
Belarus reports 1,944 new COVID-19 cases, 2,282 recoveries in past 24 hours

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus registered 1,944 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 2,282 coronavirus patients recovered, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry, BelTA reports.

The nationwide COVID-19 tally has reached 173,523 cases. A total of 151,635 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

As many as 1,324 COVID-19 patients suffering from a number of chronic diseases have died since the infection's outbreak in Belarus.

Belarus performed 3,778,152 tests, 30,079 – in the past 24 hours.

Belarus   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region