Belarus reports 1,425 new COVID-19 cases, 1,444 recoveries in past 24 hours

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus confirmed 1,425 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 1,444 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 316,418 cases. A total of 307,004 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

As many as 2,202 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.

All in all, Belarus performed 5,291,538 tests, including 19,048 tests in the past 24 hours.