Belarus reports 1,236 new COVID-19 cases, 1,308 recoveries in past 24 hours

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus confirmed 1,236 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 1,308 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 323,043 cases. A total of 313,628 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

As many as 2,257 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.

All in all, Belarus performed 5,388,505 tests, including 20,093 tests in the past 24 hours, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



