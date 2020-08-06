Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Belarus' presidential election: Turnout at 12.75% after two days of early voting

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 August 2020, 12:48
Belarus' presidential election: Turnout at 12.75% after two days of early voting

MINSK, KAZINFORM – After two days of early voting, 12.75% of eligible voters have cast their ballots. The data is available on the official website of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus, BelTA has learned.

According to the CEC, 11,26% of voters took advantage of the early voting opportunity in Brest Oblast. The turnout in Vitebsk Oblast stood at 12.16%, in Gomel Oblast at 16.44%, in Grodno Oblast at 10.01%, in Minsk Oblast at 12.61%, in Mogilev Oblast at 14.61% and in the city of Minsk at 11.73%.

The total number of eligible voters is 6,836,585 people.

Early voting started on 4 August and will last through 8 August inclusively.


Belarus   Elections  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region