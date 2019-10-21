Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Politics

    Belarus President to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

    21 October 2019, 11:44

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on October 24-25, BelTA reported.

    According to the press service of the Belarusian leader, Aleksandr Lukashenko will hold talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Nur-Sultan.

    The meetings in a narrow and wide format will discuss the development of interstate relations with an emphasis on expanding trade and economic cooperation.

    The parties will also consider partnership within the framework of integration associations and international platforms, regional and global agenda. Following the talks, a package of bilateral agreements will be signed.

    The same days Nur-Sultan will hold the Kazakh-Belarusian business forum. In addition, Belarusian diplomatic mission’s complex of buildings is planned to be opened in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan and Belarus Politics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    3 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    4 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region