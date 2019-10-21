Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belarus President to pay official visit to Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
21 October 2019, 11:44
MINSK. KAZINFORM - President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on October 24-25, BelTA reported.

According to the press service of the Belarusian leader, Aleksandr Lukashenko will hold talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Nur-Sultan.

The meetings in a narrow and wide format will discuss the development of interstate relations with an emphasis on expanding trade and economic cooperation.

The parties will also consider partnership within the framework of integration associations and international platforms, regional and global agenda. Following the talks, a package of bilateral agreements will be signed.

The same days Nur-Sultan will hold the Kazakh-Belarusian business forum. In addition, Belarusian diplomatic mission’s complex of buildings is planned to be opened in the capital of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan and Belarus   Politics  
