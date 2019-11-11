Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belarus president to pay official visit to Austria on Nov 11-12

11 November 2019, 13:46
MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko is set to pay an official visit to Austria on 11-12 November, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

On 12 November, the Belarusian head of state is expected to hold talks with Austria President Alexander Van der Bellen.

The two leaders will talk over the ways to further expand cooperation in trade, economy, investment and humanitarian affairs. The focus will be on political matters: the situation in the region and worldwide, Belarus' cooperation with the European Union, including within the Eastern Partnership format, and also environment protection.

In Vienna, the Belarusian president will also hold talks with President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is set to meet with Chairman of the Austrian People's Party, MP of the National Council of Austria Sebastian Kurz as part of a working dinner.

During the visit of the Belarusian leader to Austria, Vienna will host an Austrian-Belarusian business forum, taking part in which will be business circles of the two countries.

It is expected that a number of bilateral documents and business agreements will be signed during the official visit to Austria, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

