    Belarus president recovers from asymptomatic coronavirus infection

    29 July 2020, 08:17

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - I had coronavirus without knowing about it as I showed no symptoms, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with senior officials and the staff of the national security system agencies while inspecting Military Unit No. 3214 of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on 28 July, BelTA informs.

    «I apologize for my voice. I have had to talk a lot lately. But, most amazingly, as it turned out, I had coronavirus. This is the conclusion that the doctors made yesterday. It was an asymptomatic case,« the head of state said.

    «As I have said earlier, 97% of the Belarusians who contract the virus recover without showing any symptoms. Thank heavens, I was one of the asymptomatic ones,» Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Coronavirus Belarus
