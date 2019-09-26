Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belarus plans to sign oil supply agreement with Kazakhstan in October

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 September 2019, 21:16
MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus plans to sign an oil supply agreement with Kazakhstan in October, Vladimir Sizov, deputy chairman of Belarus' oil industry concern Belneftekhim, told reporters on the sidelines of the conference to discuss the market of oil products and gas of the Republic of Belarus on 26 September, BelTA has learned.

The agreement has been worked out and is expected to be signed in October, during the visit of the head of state to Kazakhstan,» Vladimir Sizov informed. According to him, the agreement outlines the terms of deliveries, but does not specify the volume.

Belarus monitors the economic efficiency of oil supplies from different countries to its oil refineries. «We understand and know the routes. We have worked them out, both through the ports of the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea. The delivery by pipeline and rail transport can be organized from Kazakhstan. As for oil deliveries from the United States, everything will depend on economic feasibility,» Vladimir Sizov said, BelTA reports.

