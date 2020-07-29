Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belarus plans to promote eco-tourism

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 July 2020, 21:43
MINSK. KAZINFORM – There are plans to implement an international technical assistance project «Developing eco-tourism to promote the green transition to inclusive and sustainable growth» in Belarus, Nikolai Svidinsky, the deputy head of the main department of waste management, biological and landscape diversity at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection, said during a press conference in BelTA's press center.

«This year, we are planning to launch the international technical assistance project aimed at promoting eco-tourism to promote the green transition to inclusive and sustainable growth. It will popularize not only nature, flora and fauna but also folklore culture and traditions,» Nikolai Svidinsky noted.

The project will be implemented in cooperation with the Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve, the sanctuaries Ozery and Krasny Bor and in coordination with Russia. According to Nikolai Svidinsky, the main task will be to increase the attendance of the unique places of unspoiled nature in Belarus.

Natural ecosystems occupy more than half of the territory of Belarus. These include forests, shrubs, natural meadow areas, swamps, rivers, and lakes. Specially protected natural areas hold 9% of the country's territory. «There is a plan of action to expand the network of such territories. New ones are being set up. Among the specially protected are the Berezinsky Biosphere Reserve, four national parks, national and local reserves, and natural monuments. Each object is unique in its own way,» Nikolai Svidinsky believes.


