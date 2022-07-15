Go to the main site
    Belarus officially applies for SCO membership

    15 July 2022, 09:47

    BEIJING. TASS-KAZINFORM Belarus has officially applied for membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, SCO Official Spokesperson Zhang Ming said it at a special briefing, TASS reported.

    «Belarus has recently submitted an official bid to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a full-fledged member,» he said.

    The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a regional international organization that unites Russia, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Belarus was granted the SCO observer status in July 2015 during the summit in Ufa, Bashkortostan.

    Earlier, special envoy for SCO Affairs of the Russian President Bakhtiyor Khakimov said that Belarus had prepared documents to join the SCO.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    SCO Belarus World News
