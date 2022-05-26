Go to the main site
    Belarus' observers to monitor Kazakhstan's constitutional referendum

    26 May 2022, 09:54

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Representatives of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus will take part in the international observation of the referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, BelTA learned from the CEC.

    Observers from the CEC were invited by Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Abdirov, BelTA reports.

    The referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be held on 5 June.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

