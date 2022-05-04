Belarus launches surprise inspection of response forces of the army

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A surprise inspection of the response forces of the Armed Forces has begun in Belarus, BelTA learned from the press service of the Defense Ministry, BelTA reports.

During the inspection, military units and subunits will practice getting fully operational, marching to designated areas and performing combat and training tasks. The purpose of the inspection is to assess the readiness and ability of personnel to quickly respond to possible crises. Military units and subunits will operate in unfamiliar areas of the terrain in a rapidly changing environment. The number of forces involved in the inspection will be gradually increased, which will allow checking their ability to counter military threats both on the ground and in the air.

This will be a comprehensive inspection. Close attention will be paid to supporting systems that are to create favorable conditions for combat units to perform their tasks. These activities are some of the most effective forms of troop training and do not pose any threat to the European community as a whole or to neighboring countries in particular. The inspection provides for the movement of a significant amount of military equipment, which may complicate traveling on public roads.

The Defense Ministry asks local residents and drivers to be extremely careful, taking into account visibility and weather conditions.



