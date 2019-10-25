Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belarus keen on Kazakh oil supply – Lukashenko

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 October 2019, 15:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today at the briefing in Akorda, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko informed mass media of the priority areas of Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, further development of industrial cooperation will be a priority area. «We are now moving to the level of cooperation ties, to the establishment of joint enterprises where both Kazakh and Belarusian nationals will work,» the Belarusian Leader says.

He also informed of the agreements concluded to increase the volumes of production of combine harvesters, grain harvesters and fodder choppers. «We have also defined a strategy of manufacture of vehicles of Minsk Tractor Works in Kazakhstan. Along with industrial cooperation, our countries possess a huge potential for developing cooperation in other sectors of economy. These are agriculture transport and logistics, road construction, petrochemical complex, IT and space exploration,» he noted.

«Traditionally we are interested in metal, grain, cotton fiber and other products manufactured in Kazakhstan. You know that Belarus gives special attention to the diversification of oil supplies. For this reason we are interested in import of this crude from your country. We have agreed that in the nearest time we will hold consultations with Russia, since the transit of Kazakhstani oil, if it is possible, will be carried out through the territory of Russia,» he added.

