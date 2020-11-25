Belarus, Kazakhstan to step up cooperation in ICT, mechanical engineering, biotechnology

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Digital information and communication technology, mechanical engineering, machine tool building, healthcare, biotechnology, power industry, and agriculture will be priority areas of cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan in 2021-2022. This matter was discussed at the 7th session of the Belarus-Kazakhstan commission on cooperation in science and technology, BelTA learned from the press service of the State Committee on Science and Technology of Belarus.

«Belarus and Kazakhstan have a lot of similar priorities in research, science, technology, and innovations, which enables us to expand and strengthen our cooperation and carry out mutually beneficial projects, including in high technologies,» Chairman of the State Committee on Science and Technology Aleksandr Shumilin stressed.

Belarus' and Kazakhstan's scientific organizations are implementing two joint projects in science and three pilot innovation projects under the CIS Interstate Innovation Cooperation Program through 2020, he noted. In addition, higher education institutions of the two countries are conducting joint research and have already applied for joint patents on inventions.

The session of the Belarus-Kazakhstan commission on cooperation in science and technology was chaired by Aleksandr Shumilin and Chairwoman of the Science Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Education and Science Zhanna Kurmangaliyeva, Kazinform refers to BelTA.