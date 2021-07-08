Belarus, Kazakhstan to step up cooperation in border security

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Belarusian State Border Committee Lieutenant General Anatoly Lappo and Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan – Director of the Border Service Darkhan Dilmanov met in Nur-Sultan on 7 July, BelTA learned from the Belarusian State Border Committee.

«The parties exchanged opinions about the situation on the borders, its development tendencies, threats and problems that affect border security. They also shared best practices that are of mutual interest, including organization of operational, information, and analytical support for efforts to ensure border security,» the committee said.

Anatoly Lappo and Darkhan Dilmanov pledged to ensure a high level of practical interaction in establishing ‘distant arc cooperation' and aligning approaches in border security of the two countries within the framework of integration associations.

The Belarusian delegation got familiar with infrastructure facilities and divisions of the Border Service of Kazakhstan.

«These agreements will lay the groundwork for practical cooperation and will give an impetus to strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries not only in border security, but also in other mutually beneficial cooperation areas. The meeting was held in the atmosphere of mutual understanding,» the State Border Committee added, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



