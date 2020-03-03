Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Belarus, Kazakhstan to sign contracts worth $200m

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 March 2020, 09:51
Belarus, Kazakhstan to sign contracts worth $200m

MINSK. KAZINFORM Companies from Belarus and Kazakhstan are set to sign contracts worth $200 million, Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev told reporters on 2 March, BelTA has learned.

«We have brought a pretty big delegation to Belarus. It includes representatives of mechanical engineering, forestry and textile industries as well as producers of foodstuffs. We have plans to sign contacts worth about $200 million. From the statistical point of view, this is quite a figure, because Belarus-Kazakhstan trade amounted to $763 million last year. This year we want to increase bilateral trade by nearly a third, after all, last year we did not come even close to implementing the existing potential,» the vice minister said, BelTA reports.

Kairat Torebayev emphasized that Belarus and Kazakhstan are strategic partners. «We make part of the same customs territory and we have things to offer to each other. Belarusian goods sell well in Kazakhstan. Your foodstuffs are very popular there, including dairy and meat products. We know that Belarusian products are synonymous to quality and safety,» he said.

Speaking about cooperation in manufacturing, the vice minister noted that this economic sector holds a lot of promise. «We have already started manufacturing products like transformers, cables, leather. However, we need to explore new avenues of cooperation. We view Belarus as a gateway to the markets of Eastern and Central Europe,» Kairat Torebayev said.


Kazakhstan and Belarus   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning