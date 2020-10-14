Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belarus, Kazakhstan to play UEFA Nations League with fans in attendance

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 October 2020, 09:56
MINSK. KAZINFORM – The UEFA Nations League match between Belarus and Kazakhstan will be played with fans in attendance in Minsk, BelTA has learned.

Tickets for the game, which is due to take place at Dinamo Stadium at 21.45 on 14 October, will cost Br4-8. Under the UEFA decision, fans will be able to fill 25% of the stadium due to the epidemiological situation. The total capacity of Dinamo Stadium is 22,200 people.

In the previous tour Belarus drew with Lithuania 2-2 in Vilnius, and Kazakhstan drew with Albania 0-0 in Almaty.

The group standings are as follows: Kazakhstan – 4 points (3-2 goal difference), Albania – 4 (2-1), Belarus – 4 (4-5), and Lithuania - 4 (3-4).


