Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belarus, Kazakhstan to hold investment forum June 16

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 June 2021, 15:15
MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus-Kazakhstan investment forum will be held online on 16 June, BelTA learned from the website of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI).

«The forum will showcase the investment opportunities of Belarus and Kazakhstan, promising areas of bilateral cooperation, including at the regional level,» the BelCCI said in a statement.

The list of speakers will inlcude Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev, Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vladimir Ulakhovich, officials of the investment committee at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the Committee for Industrial Development at the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, the Economy Committee of the Minsk Oblast Executive Committee, the Brest Oblast Executive Committee, the Belarusian timber industry concern Bellesbumprom and other experts.

The organizer of the online investment forum is the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belarus, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


Kazakhstan and Belarus   Business, companies  
