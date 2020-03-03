Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Belarus, Kazakhstan to cooperate in regulation of trade, public catering

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 March 2020, 13:50
Belarus, Kazakhstan to cooperate in regulation of trade, public catering

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus and Kazakhstan will cooperate in regulation of trade and public catering, the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade told BelTA.

Representatives of the Belarusian ministry met with the Kazakh delegation in Minsk on 2 March. The parties exchanged experience in consumer rights protection, regulation of prices for staple goods, development of competition and exchange trade, promotion of domestic products, and a gradual shift away from plastic in trade and public catering, BelTA reports.

The Belarusian Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade and the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration signed a memorandum of cooperation in regulation of trade and public catering and protection of the domestic consumer market.


Kazakhstan and Belarus   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning