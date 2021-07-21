Belarus, Kazakhstan sign memorandum of understanding in intellectual property matters

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The National Center for Intellectual Property of Belarus and the National Institute of Intellectual Property of Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of understanding on 21 July. The document was signed by the heads of the two agencies Vladimir Ryabolovov and Yerbol Ospanov, BelTA learned from the press service of the State Science and Technology Committee of Belarus,

«The parties to the memorandum will advance cooperation in the field of intellectual property: exchange information and patent documentation, train specialists, and establish ties between their technology and innovation support centers,» the press service said.

The National Center for Intellectual Property of Belarus ensures the protection of intellectual property rights and acts as a patent agency in line with the legislation. The center is subordinate to the State Science and Technology Committee of Belarus.

The National Institute of Intellectual Property of Kazakhstan was set up under the resolution of the government of Kazakhstan and is a successor of the national patent authority. The institute is subordinate to the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan.



