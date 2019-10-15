Belarus, Kazakhstan share best practices in security cooperation with international organizations

MINSK. KAZINFORM State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas met with President's Aide, Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov on 14 October, BelTA learned from the State Secretariat of the Security Council.

The parties exchanged opinions on international security and bilateral cooperation, and also expressed interest in mutually beneficial cooperation on a wide range of interstate relations, BelTA reports.

Consultations were held between the administrations of the Security Councils of Belarus and Kazakhstan with the participation of representatives of a number of ministries and agencies of the two countries.

The agenda included the discussion of the best practices of cooperation of the two countries with regional international organizations in the area of security, the search for promising areas of bilateral cooperation and also ways to counteract threats in information space.