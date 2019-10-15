Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Belarus, Kazakhstan share best practices in security cooperation with international organizations

    15 October 2019, 16:11

    MINSK. KAZINFORM State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas met with President's Aide, Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov on 14 October, BelTA learned from the State Secretariat of the Security Council.

    The parties exchanged opinions on international security and bilateral cooperation, and also expressed interest in mutually beneficial cooperation on a wide range of interstate relations, BelTA reports.

    Consultations were held between the administrations of the Security Councils of Belarus and Kazakhstan with the participation of representatives of a number of ministries and agencies of the two countries.

    The agenda included the discussion of the best practices of cooperation of the two countries with regional international organizations in the area of security, the search for promising areas of bilateral cooperation and also ways to counteract threats in information space.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Security Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Belarus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    3 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    4 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    5 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires