Belarus, Kazakhstan's Almaty region discuss cooperation in agriculture, food supply

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus and Almaty Region of Kazakhstan discussed cooperation in agriculture and food supply, BelTA learned from the website of the Belarusian government.

During a working visit to Kazakhstan, Belarus' First Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin held talks with Governor of Almaty Region Amandyk Batalov. The parties discussed the promising areas of mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture, supplies of engineering goods and food products,» the government said in a statement.

The first vice premier also visited the Nur Zholy automobile checkpoint, the free economic zone Khorgos - Eastern Gate, and the special economic zone «International Center of Boundary Cooperation (ICBC) Khorgos».

On 24 October, Belarus' First Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin is scheduled to attend the Belarusian-Kazakhstan business forum and the opening ceremony of the new complex compound of the Belarusian Embassy in Kazakhstan, BelTA reports.