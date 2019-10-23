Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Belarus, Kazakhstan's Almaty region discuss cooperation in agriculture, food supply

    23 October 2019, 21:13

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus and Almaty Region of Kazakhstan discussed cooperation in agriculture and food supply, BelTA learned from the website of the Belarusian government.

    During a working visit to Kazakhstan, Belarus' First Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin held talks with Governor of Almaty Region Amandyk Batalov. The parties discussed the promising areas of mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture, supplies of engineering goods and food products,» the government said in a statement.

    The first vice premier also visited the Nur Zholy automobile checkpoint, the free economic zone Khorgos - Eastern Gate, and the special economic zone «International Center of Boundary Cooperation (ICBC) Khorgos».

    On 24 October, Belarus' First Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin is scheduled to attend the Belarusian-Kazakhstan business forum and the opening ceremony of the new complex compound of the Belarusian Embassy in Kazakhstan, BelTA reports.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty region Kazakhstan and Belarus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Our intention is to support Kazakhstan as one of world’s biggest grain exporters – EU Commissioner
    Kazakhstan’s potential is enormous, but it should be bridged with implementation – Michael Roee
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible