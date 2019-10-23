Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Belarus, Kazakhstan's Almaty region discuss cooperation in agriculture, food supply

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
23 October 2019, 21:13
Belarus, Kazakhstan's Almaty region discuss cooperation in agriculture, food supply

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus and Almaty Region of Kazakhstan discussed cooperation in agriculture and food supply, BelTA learned from the website of the Belarusian government.

During a working visit to Kazakhstan, Belarus' First Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin held talks with Governor of Almaty Region Amandyk Batalov. The parties discussed the promising areas of mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture, supplies of engineering goods and food products,» the government said in a statement.

The first vice premier also visited the Nur Zholy automobile checkpoint, the free economic zone Khorgos - Eastern Gate, and the special economic zone «International Center of Boundary Cooperation (ICBC) Khorgos».

On 24 October, Belarus' First Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin is scheduled to attend the Belarusian-Kazakhstan business forum and the opening ceremony of the new complex compound of the Belarusian Embassy in Kazakhstan, BelTA reports.

Almaty region   Kazakhstan and Belarus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires