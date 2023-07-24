Belarus-Kazakhstan relations described as vibrant

MINSK. KAZINFORM Cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan is developing at a good pace, Ambassador of Belarus to Kazakhstan Pavel Utyupin told journalists. He is taking part in the annual seminar of heads of diplomatic missions in Minsk, BelTA has learned.

«Relations between Belarus and Kazakhstan are increasingly vibrant,» the diplomat stated, BelTA reports.

He recalled the level of interaction between Belarus and Kazakhstan at the time when he was appointed ambassador to this country in 2020. The pandemic was in full swing and it was not possible to implement all the plans and tasks that were set during Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko's visit to Kazakhstan in 2019. The $1 billion target was not achieved. «Yet, this target was fulfilled as early as 2021. We gained steam in subsequent years, including the current year,» the diplomat noted. According to him, one of the reasons why Belarus managed to step up bilateral trade was the country's decision not to put the manufacturing industry on hold; so as soon as an opportunity emerged, the country began to offer its products to foreign countries, including Kazakhstan.

The two countries have been successfully cooperating in mechanical engineering for a long time; assembly factories making Belarusian tractors, combines, trucks, agricultural machinery operate in Kazakhstan. The level of localization is increasing, there are plans to launch production of tractor cabs.

Belarusian food products are very popular in Kazakhstan, in particular, meat and dairy products, and confectionery.

Cooperation is also vibrant in the construction industry. Thus, roadmaps to build a Belarusian quarter in Astana and a Kazakh quarter in Minsk have recently been signed.

Belarus is set to present its proposals on building turnkey dairy farms to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

«There are no big problems in relations between Belarus and Kazakhstan today. We are consistently moving forward,» the ambassador summed up.