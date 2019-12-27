Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belarus, Kazakhstan plan joint venture to produce veterinary medicines

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
27 December 2019, 14:06
MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus and Kazakhstan are planning to establish a joint venture to produce veterinary medicines, BelTA learned from the press service of the Agriculture and Food Ministry of Belarus.

The ministry hosted a working meeting with senior officials of Kazakh National Agrarian University and the chairman of the board of BioVet KZ. The parties discussed the establishment of the joint venture in Kazakhstan with the prospect of importing veterinary medicines to third countries, BelTA reports.

BelVitunipharm and Kazakh National Agrarian University signed a memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation in the development and scientific support of the joint project. In the first quarter of 2020, BelVitunipharm plans to sign a plan of joint action with the partners from Kazakhstan.

«There are a lot of farm animals in Kazakhstan: more than 4 million of cattle, more than 10 million sheep and goats, about 1 million horses and more than 100,000 camels. They need appropriate veterinary care. This is the reason why Kazakhstan is interested in the project,» the ministry said.

Kazakhstan and Belarus  
