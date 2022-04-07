Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Belarus, Kazakhstan mulling new areas of cooperation

    7 April 2022, 16:15

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus and Kazakhstan are interested in developing new areas of cooperation, spokesperson for the Belarusian Industry Ministry Oleg Slepchenko told BelTA.

    Industry Minister Piotr Parkhomchik met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev at the Industry Ministry of Belarus on 6 April. The parties discussed the current state of affairs in trade and economic cooperation, as well as promising areas in bilateral relations. In particular, they confirmed mutual interest and readiness to fully implement both the current projects and develop new areas of cooperation, BelTA reports.

    Piotr Parkhomchik expressed confidence in further development of cooperation between the two states and confirmed his readiness to visit Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Belarus Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President