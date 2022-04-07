Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Belarus, Kazakhstan mulling new areas of cooperation

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
7 April 2022, 16:15
Belarus, Kazakhstan mulling new areas of cooperation

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus and Kazakhstan are interested in developing new areas of cooperation, spokesperson for the Belarusian Industry Ministry Oleg Slepchenko told BelTA.

Industry Minister Piotr Parkhomchik met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev at the Industry Ministry of Belarus on 6 April. The parties discussed the current state of affairs in trade and economic cooperation, as well as promising areas in bilateral relations. In particular, they confirmed mutual interest and readiness to fully implement both the current projects and develop new areas of cooperation, BelTA reports.

Piotr Parkhomchik expressed confidence in further development of cooperation between the two states and confirmed his readiness to visit Kazakhstan.


Foreign policy    Belarus   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final