Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Belarus, Kazakhstan eager to make defense products together

    4 August 2021, 19:16

    MINSK. KAZINFORM As part of the official visit to Belarus Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Murat Bektanov went to a number of enterprises run by the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus where he was made familiar with the defense products they make, representatives of the Defense Ministry told BelTA.

    Avenues of cooperation between the defense ministries of Belarus and Kazakhstan in the area of joint production and deliveries of military products were discussed during the visit, BelTA reports.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Belarus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    3 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    4 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region