Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Belarus, Kazakhstan eager to make defense products together

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
4 August 2021, 19:16
Belarus, Kazakhstan eager to make defense products together

MINSK. KAZINFORM As part of the official visit to Belarus Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan Murat Bektanov went to a number of enterprises run by the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus where he was made familiar with the defense products they make, representatives of the Defense Ministry told BelTA.

Avenues of cooperation between the defense ministries of Belarus and Kazakhstan in the area of joint production and deliveries of military products were discussed during the visit, BelTA reports.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Belarus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year