Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for bilateral events

18 November 2020, 12:47
MINSK. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Kazakhstan Pavel Utyupin met with Kazakhstan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi on 17 November 2020, BelTA learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties discussed topical issues of Belarus-Kazakhstan interaction, and reviewed the prospects for a number of bilateral events.

Belarus and Kazakhstan have the strategic relations of the allies. The traditionally friendly ties are based on mutual trust and respect between the peoples of the two states. The main international legal document defining the priorities in interstate relations is the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Kazakhstan signed in Minsk on 17 January 1996. All in all, the bilateral legal framework includes more than 80 international treaties.

Bilateral dialogue at the high and highest levels, inter-parliamentary and inter-regional cooperation have been developing dynamically.

The leaders of Belarus and Kazakhstan have set specific tasks before the governments to develop comprehensive relations with a focus on cooperation in trade, economy, investment and science.

A meeting of the Belarus-Kazakhstan Business Council is scheduled for 24 November under the auspices of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI) and the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan. The meeting will be opened by BelCCI head Vladimir Ulakhovich and by Ayan Yerenov, the Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of International Trade of Kazakhstan. The event will be attended by Belarusian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Pavel Utyupin and Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev, representatives of government bodies and business communities of the two countries, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


