Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss joint events in agriculture

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
15 September 2021, 07:41
MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus' Ambassador to Kazakhstan Pavel Utyupin has met with Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan Yerbol Karashukeyev, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

«The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached at the meeting of the heads of government of Belarus and Kazakhstan in June. In particular, they talked over the issues related to the organization of the visit of the delegation of Kazakhstan's Agriculture Ministry to Belarus,» the ministry said, BelTA reports.

The parties also agreed to hold an agricultural forum in Q4 2021 as part of industry exhibitions in Kazakhstan's cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty.


