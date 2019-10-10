Go to the main site
    Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss industrial cooperation, joint assembly plants

    10 October 2019, 16:16

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the Belarus-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation was held in Nur-Sultan under the chairmanship of Belarus First Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Turchin and Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian government. Participants of the meeting discussed the status of implementation of the bilateral cooperation roadmap for 2019-2020, ways to enhance industrial cooperation, and operation of joint assembly plants.

    The meeting also touched upon the prospects for bilateral cooperation in agriculture, transport and logistics, science and technology, and education. At the end of the event, Aleksandr Turchin and Roman Sklyar signed the protocol of the meeting, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Foreign policy Nur-Sultan
