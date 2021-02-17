Go to the main site
    Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss further cooperation in agriculture

    17 February 2021, 15:39

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan Pavel Utyupin has met with Kazakhstan Minister of Agriculture Saparhan Omarov, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by the heads of government of Belarus and Kazakhstan in Almaty on 5 February, BelTA reports.

    «The parties also discussed the preparation for the visit of a Kazakh delegation headed by Saparkhan Omarov to Belarus to discuss certain areas of cooperation between the two countries, including the exchange of experience in crop production, meat and dairy farming,» the ministry said.

    An agreement has been reached to organize in the near future a second meeting of a joint Kazakh-Belarusian working group to develop promising areas of bilateral cooperation in agriculture.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

