Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation prospects

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 September 2020, 10:29
MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Aleksandr Guryanov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev on 22 September, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties discussed the development of bilateral relations and the schedule of contacts at the high and highest levels.

Aleksandr Guryanov pointed out the strategic nature of Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation and mutual interest in intensifying cooperation in politics, trade, economy, and other areas, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


