    Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in military technology

    29 December 2020, 16:43

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan Pavel Utyupin met with Kazakhstan's Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

    «The parties discussed a wide range of matters of the bilateral cooperation in military affairs and military technology,» the embassy said.

    Pavel Utyupin and Nurlan Yermekbayev also discussed participation of the defense ministries of Belarus and Kazakhstan in joint military drills, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

