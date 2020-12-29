Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in military technology

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 December 2020, 16:43
Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in military technology

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan Pavel Utyupin met with Kazakhstan's Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Embassy in Kazakhstan.

«The parties discussed a wide range of matters of the bilateral cooperation in military affairs and military technology,» the embassy said.

Pavel Utyupin and Nurlan Yermekbayev also discussed participation of the defense ministries of Belarus and Kazakhstan in joint military drills, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


Belarus   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region