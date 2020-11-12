Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in industry, agriculture

    12 November 2020, 16:13

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov met with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev to discuss cooperation in industry and agriculture, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian government.

    «The parties discussed prospects for the bilateral cooperation development, in particular in industry and agriculture. They pointed out the interest of the two countries in increasing export,» the press service noted.

    Joint projects will contribute to the steady development of Belarus-Kazakhstan relations, Nikolai Snopkov stressed. He also noted that the countries' potential helps significantly increase mutual trade in goods and services, which exceeded $1 billion in 2019, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Belarus
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    3 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    4 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region