Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in industry, agriculture

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 November 2020, 16:13
Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in industry, agriculture

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov met with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev to discuss cooperation in industry and agriculture, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian government.

«The parties discussed prospects for the bilateral cooperation development, in particular in industry and agriculture. They pointed out the interest of the two countries in increasing export,» the press service noted.

Joint projects will contribute to the steady development of Belarus-Kazakhstan relations, Nikolai Snopkov stressed. He also noted that the countries' potential helps significantly increase mutual trade in goods and services, which exceeded $1 billion in 2019, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.


Kazakhstan and Belarus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year