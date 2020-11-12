Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in industry, agriculture

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov met with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev to discuss cooperation in industry and agriculture, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian government.

«The parties discussed prospects for the bilateral cooperation development, in particular in industry and agriculture. They pointed out the interest of the two countries in increasing export,» the press service noted.

Joint projects will contribute to the steady development of Belarus-Kazakhstan relations, Nikolai Snopkov stressed. He also noted that the countries' potential helps significantly increase mutual trade in goods and services, which exceeded $1 billion in 2019, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.