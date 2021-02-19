Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in customs

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
19 February 2021, 15:11
MINSK. KAZINFORM Bilateral cooperation in customs has been discussed by Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Belarus Vladimir Orlovsky and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Asqar Beisenbaev, BelTA learned from the State Customs Committee of Belarus.

Vladimir Orlovsky spoke about the organization of customs procedures in the country and the main promising projects implemented by the Belarusian customs. The chairman of the State Customs Committee emphasized a high level of interaction with Kazakhstani colleagues, BelTA reports.

The Representative Office of the Customs Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belarus has been operating since 2007. «Over the time we have built friendly and mutually beneficial relations. Our future cooperation will continue relying on a constructive basis, and the decisions taken will contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan aimed at expanding economic cooperation between our countries,» said the chairman of the Belarusian State Customs Committee.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Belarus  
