    Belarus-Kazakhstan commission on scientific, technical cooperation to meet soon

    20 April 2022, 14:10

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Kazakhstan Pavel Utyupin met with Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov, BelTA learned from the Belarusian embassy in Kazakhstan.

    The meeting took place at the Ministry of Education and Science. The parties praised the positive experience of the scientific and educational consortium, as well as the high level of interaction between higher educational institutions and research institutes of the Republic of Belarus and the Republic of Kazakhstan, BelTA reports.

    The parties expressed interest in developing relations on the issue of quota exchange in secondary and higher education, including the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on cooperation in higher and postgraduate education.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

