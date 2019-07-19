Belarus’ Iryna Shymanovich into 2019 ITF Kazakhstan 05A semifinal

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus' world number 535 Iryna Shymanovich has progressed into the 2019 ITF Kazakhstan 05A semifinal in Nur-Sultan, BelTA has learned.

In the quarterfinal the Belarusian battled throughGerman world number 448 Vivian Heisen 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The match lasted for twoand a half hours.

Iryna Shymanovich will next face world number 104Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic. The other Saturday semifinal will featureGeorgia's world number 225 Mariam Bolkvadze and world number 250 Natalija Kosticof Serbia.

In the men's event, Belarus world number 137 EgorGerasimov lost to Uzbekistan's world number 383 Khumoyun Sultonov 7-6 (8-6),6-7 (1-7), 4-6 in the quarterfinal. The match lasted for two hours 20 minutes.Earlier, the Belarusian beat Russia's world number 462 Konstantin Kravchuk 7-5,6-4 and World No.516 Shuichi Sekiguchi of Japan 6-2, 6-0, Kazinform has learntfrom BelTA.



