Belarus’ Iryna Shymanovich into 2019 ITF Kazakhstan 05A semifinal

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 July 2019, 18:23
MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus' world number 535 Iryna Shymanovich has progressed into the 2019 ITF Kazakhstan 05A semifinal in Nur-Sultan, BelTA has learned.

In the quarterfinal the Belarusian battled through German world number 448 Vivian Heisen 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The match lasted for two and a half hours.

Iryna Shymanovich will next face world number 104 Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic. The other Saturday semifinal will feature Georgia's world number 225 Mariam Bolkvadze and world number 250 Natalija Kostic of Serbia.

In the men's event, Belarus world number 137 Egor Gerasimov lost to Uzbekistan's world number 383 Khumoyun Sultonov 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (1-7), 4-6 in the quarterfinal. The match lasted for two hours 20 minutes. Earlier, the Belarusian beat Russia's world number 462 Konstantin Kravchuk 7-5, 6-4 and World No.516 Shuichi Sekiguchi of Japan 6-2, 6-0, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

