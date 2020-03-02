Go to the main site
    Belarus hosts Kazakhstan’s trade and economic mission

    2 March 2020, 19:35

    MINSK. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan’s business communities led by Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev is visiting Belarus as part of a trade and economic mission. The delegation consists of 15 large domestic manufacturers of food stuffs, construction materials, light industry products, electro-technical equipment, chemical products, Kazinform reports.

    The event is organized in Crowne Plaza Minsk hotel by the Kazakhstan Ministry of Trade and Integration, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan Chamber of Foreign Commerce.

    The goal of the mission is to build new beneficial contacts and ties between producers and consumers.

    As part of the trade and economic mission, the delegation visited the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange. The leadership of the BUCE invited the Kazakh businessmen to actively use this platform. Kairat Torebayev noted the need to raise the number of Kazakh exporters on this platform from 56 to 400 which will also let Kazakhstan balance the trade with Belarus.

    According to organizers, in 2019, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan in Belarus was estimated at $978.4mn that is 9.2% more compared to 2018. The amount of export increased by 5.1% and reached $823.5mn, while the amount of import rose by 38% and comprised $154.9mn.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

