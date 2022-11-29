Belarus hosting Kazakhstan Culture Days

MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Culture Days are taking place in Belarus on 28-30 November, BelTA learned from the Culture Ministry.

A master class by the State String Quartet named after Gaziza Zhubanova was held at the Belarusian State Academy of Music on 28 November. The string quartet will give a concert at the Belarusian State Philharmonic Society the same day, BelTA.

In the evening Kazakhstan Cinema Days will open at the Belarus movie theater.

On 29 November, Arman Zhudebayev, the rector of Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory, will offer a master class on playing the dombra; the folklore music ensemble Turan will give a lecture-concert. The Belarusian State Academy of Music will receive dombras. There will also be an exhibition of applied arts and a gala concert of leading soloists and teams of Kazakhstan.

On the final day, 30 November, movies made in Kazakhstan will be screened at the Belarus movie theater.





Photo:eng.belta.by



