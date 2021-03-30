Belarus’ Gomselmash to increase export to Kazakhstan in 2021

GOMEL. KAZINFORM – Belarus' Gomselmash and AgromashHolding KZ from Kazakhstan have agreed on new deliveries of Gomel-made agricultural machinery in 2021, BelTA learned from the Belarusian enterprise.

Gomselmash Director General Aleksandr Novikov visited AgromashHolding KZ and met with the company's president Alexandr Lavrentyev. The parties reached an agreement to increase the volume of supplies.

The partners are showing interest in grain harvesting equipment that has proven itself in Kazakhstan, as well as ESSIL KZS-790 combines, CS100 self-propelled mowers and FS80 forage harvesters.

Gomselmash and AgromashHolding KZ jointly assemble grain harvesters in Kazakhstan under the ESSIL brand. In addition to machinery production, AgromashHolding KZ has created a service and sales network across all grain-growing regions of Kazakhstan.

The order book at Gomselmash is constantly growing. «Now the company is increasing the pace of manufacturing and sales. To this end, working hours were extended and a Saturday shift was introduced. It is important for us to fulfill the orders from partners in foreign and domestic markets on time and in full, and to provide farmers with the necessary equipment in the run-up to the 2021 harvesting season,» the company informed.

The Belarusian holding company Gomselmash is one of the largest manufacturers of agricultural machines. It is one of the leaders on the world market of harvesters and other sophisticated agricultural machines. The company produces grain and forage harvesters, ear corn harvesters, potato harvesters, mowers, and other agricultural machines. Its harvesters are used in fields of Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Czechia, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Argentina, Brazil, China, South Korea, Baltic states, and other countries. Gomselmash operates an extensive distribution chain, joint ventures, and assembly enterprises, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



