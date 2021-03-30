Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Belarus’ Gomselmash to increase export to Kazakhstan in 2021

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 March 2021, 18:41
Belarus’ Gomselmash to increase export to Kazakhstan in 2021

GOMEL. KAZINFORM – Belarus' Gomselmash and AgromashHolding KZ from Kazakhstan have agreed on new deliveries of Gomel-made agricultural machinery in 2021, BelTA learned from the Belarusian enterprise.

Gomselmash Director General Aleksandr Novikov visited AgromashHolding KZ and met with the company's president Alexandr Lavrentyev. The parties reached an agreement to increase the volume of supplies.

The partners are showing interest in grain harvesting equipment that has proven itself in Kazakhstan, as well as ESSIL KZS-790 combines, CS100 self-propelled mowers and FS80 forage harvesters.

Gomselmash and AgromashHolding KZ jointly assemble grain harvesters in Kazakhstan under the ESSIL brand. In addition to machinery production, AgromashHolding KZ has created a service and sales network across all grain-growing regions of Kazakhstan.

The order book at Gomselmash is constantly growing. «Now the company is increasing the pace of manufacturing and sales. To this end, working hours were extended and a Saturday shift was introduced. It is important for us to fulfill the orders from partners in foreign and domestic markets on time and in full, and to provide farmers with the necessary equipment in the run-up to the 2021 harvesting season,» the company informed.

The Belarusian holding company Gomselmash is one of the largest manufacturers of agricultural machines. It is one of the leaders on the world market of harvesters and other sophisticated agricultural machines. The company produces grain and forage harvesters, ear corn harvesters, potato harvesters, mowers, and other agricultural machines. Its harvesters are used in fields of Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Czechia, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Argentina, Brazil, China, South Korea, Baltic states, and other countries. Gomselmash operates an extensive distribution chain, joint ventures, and assembly enterprises, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


Kazakhstan and Belarus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year