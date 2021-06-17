Belarus explores Kazakhstan's experience of monitoring stock market

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus is studying Kazakhstan's experience of monitoring stock market, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE).

Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange Aleksandr Osmolovsky took part, via a video link, in a ceremony to open a situation center of the Exchange Committee at the Agency for Protection and Development of Competition of Kazakhstan. The situation center is designed to monitor exchange trades in real time, the dynamics of stock and over-the-counter market quotations and the compliance with the antitrust requirements for stock trading, BelTA reports.

Aleksandr Osmolovsky congratulated his Kazakhstan colleagues on the successful implementation of the project, noting that Kazakhstan's experience can prove useful for Belarus. «The project implemented in Kazakhstan is a good example of the close interaction between the antitrust regulator and the exchange operators, and Belarus can embrace this experience. In my opinion, the emergence of a similar stock market monitoring center in Belarus could not only help promote the exchange trade mechanism but also become a source of up-to-date information about prices for Belarusian companies,» he said.

During the presentation, the heads of Kazakhstan's largest commodity exchanges presented the results of the 2021 trades in gasoline, bitumen and small batches of utility coal. For example, the exchange trade mechanism for utility coal has reduced the number of intermediaries and provided a direct access to this type of fuel. As a result, the final cost of coal to households has decreased significantly.