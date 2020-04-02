Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Belarus expects to get 2m tonnes of Russian oil at $4 per barrel in April

    2 April 2020, 22:46

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus expects to receive two million tonnes of Russian oil at about $4 per barrel, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas told reporters on 2 April, BelTA has learned.

    «I think today Belneftekhim will conclude talks with Russian companies on oil supplies for April. We expect to receive two million tonnes,» the premier noted.

    Sergei Rumas underlined that the oil will be supplied without premiums. «The government sticks to the unwavering and consistent position of the head of state, which is to purchase Russian oil without premiums. As a result we agreed on the oil price for April - we will pay about $4 per barrel for the Russian oil,» the premier said.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Energy Belarus
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued